Morning Blend

Be The Best Home | 11/25/25

Home improvement experts Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade highlight the top home gifts of the season, from cozy bedding to high-tech coffee makers and stylish outdoor upgrades.
Gift Ideas and Must-Have Items for the Home
It’s gift giving season, and a gift for the home is a gift that gives to many, all year long.

Home Improvement Experts, Kathryn Emery and Chip Wade visited to show off Bedsure 2-in-1 and Bedsure Organic Sheets on Amazon use code BEDSURE2IN1 only valid Black Friday Weekend; Mamazing Lullapod Adjustable Nursery Recliner use code Mama15 for 15% off Black Friday; JURA Z10 For Hot, Cold Brew or Sweet Foam Coffee Specialties; and Pergolux stylish pergolas for the whole family to relax, PERGOLUX Skydance: Black Friday Savings Code: CHIP250!

For more information visit www.bethebesthome.com

