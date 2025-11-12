Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Be The Best Home | 11/12/25

Looking for fun gift ideas for kids this holiday season? Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur and ultimate kid reporter, shares his top picks for toys and collectibles that will delight kids of all ages. #PaidForContent
Dylan Emery appears nationwide on TV showing off products kids will love—straight from a kid’s perspective! He highlights Crayola’s Ultimate Light Up Board, perfect for creative play and colorful fun. For young artists, the Crayola Tracing Pad builds confidence while providing hours of light-up drawing enjoyment.

Dylan also showcases the Crayola Color Whirls Arena, a spinning, ripping, coloring adventure, and the Funko Bitty Pop! Bitty City collectibles, ideal for playdates or stocking stuffers. Plus, he explores other trending toys and gifts that are sure to make this holiday season extra special. For more information, visit www.mrdylanemery.com and follow Dylan on social media @MrDylanEmery.

