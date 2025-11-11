Be The Best Home | 11/11/25

Holiday season is the perfect time to get projects done efficiently, prepare your home for guests, and keep it healthy all season long.

Home Improvement Experts Kathryn Emery ( www.bethebesthome.com ) and Chip Wade ( www.chipwade.com ) visited to show off the latest in extension cord protection and storage from Twist & Seal, essential seasonal DAP Adhesives for holiday projects, Dreo humidifiers to keep your home comfortable, and Euhomy portable ice makers (use code SMT023 for $60 off) for entertaining in style.

For more information, visit www.bethebesthome.com .

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home