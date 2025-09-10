Bayer | 9/10/25

For decades, Bayer’s Aspirina has been a household name across Latin America, trusted by millions of families for everyday aches and pains. Known as the #1 pain relief option in Mexico, Aspirina carries with it a legacy of trust, tradition, and accessibility. Now, it’s officially available in the United States, helping families access a familiar product that has supported generations.

As the Hispanic population in the U.S. continues to grow, many still face barriers in accessing quality healthcare and products they know and trust. Aspirina’s arrival provides a meaningful option that resonates with cultural values and family traditions. This launch offers a powerful example of how familiar, over-the-counter choices can support self-care and bridge healthcare gaps.

This segment was paid for by Bayer