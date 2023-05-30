Battlebots Destruct-A-Thon | 5/29/23
Jamison Go and Sawblaze won the BattleBots World Championship after beating Huge in the Final., which aired on Discovery Channel Thursday, May 25. #PaidForContent
The latest winner of the biggest robot combat competition in the world has been announced!
Jamison Go was recently announced as winner of the BattleBots World Championship VII as captain of team Sawblaze.
