Battle for Vegas | 6/15/26

One of Southern Nevada's most anticipated charity events is making its return as Battle For Vegas gears up for another exciting year of competition and community support. The annual softball showdown brings together professional athletes, local personalities, and fans for a day of entertainment while raising money for important charitable causes. Since its inception, the event has become a summer tradition for sports fans across the Las Vegas Valley.

Set for June 27 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin, the seventh edition of Battle For Vegas will once again feature athletes from some of the city's most recognizable professional sports organizations. The event combines friendly rivalry, family-friendly fun, and community engagement, all while supporting charitable initiatives throughout Southern Nevada. Organizers expect another strong turnout as fans gather to celebrate sports and philanthropy in one unforgettable event.

