Balloon Convention Makes a Stop in Las Vegas | 2/26/26

World-class balloon artists bring jaw-dropping creations — including wearable fashion and a balloon slot machine — to Las Vegas.
The Twist and Shout Balloon Artists Convention — an annual gathering of the world’s top balloon artists — is bringing serious creativity to Las Vegas. Artists from across the U.S. and around the globe attend classes, compete in sculpture contests, and build incredible balloon masterpieces, including wearable dresses and larger-than-life designs.

