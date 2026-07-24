Balla Italian Soul at SAHARA Las Vegas | 7/24/26

James Beard Award-winning Chef Shawn McClain joined us to showcase the vibrant flavors of Balla Italian Soul at SAHARA Las Vegas. During the segment, he highlights a selection of signature dishes, including Prosciutto & Melon, Beef Carpaccio, Beef & Ricotta, Eggplant Parm, Grilled Peppers, and Chicken Marsala, while sharing how the restaurant celebrates classic Italian cuisine with fresh, seasonal ingredients. Chef McClain also discusses Balla's new Chef's Summer Tasting Menu, a family-style three-course experience designed for sharing, along with the recently launched Ciao Bella Brunch, offered exclusively on Saturdays. Viewers can also learn how to make reservations and enjoy complimentary self-parking and valet when visiting SAHARA Las Vegas.

