Bad Ass Coffee | 11/19/25

Get ready for a caffeinated challenge! Kanyon and Sharlyn Vermillion from Bad Ass Coffee in North Las Vegas bring a tasting twist to the studio with their “Guess the Flavor” game. Elliott and Jessica sample 4–5 iced coffees, each brewed just like in the café, and try to identify the flavors from sweet to bold.

From fruity hints to creamy blends, the game keeps everyone guessing until the big reveal. It’s a fun, interactive way to explore the unique flavor profiles that make Bad Ass Coffee a local favorite.

Whether you’re a coffee newbie or a dedicated aficionado, this segment proves that tasting and discovering coffee flavors can be just as exciting as drinking it.

