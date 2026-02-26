Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

'Backstage in Vegas' Talks "American Son" | 2/26/26

Broadway In The HOOD presents the gripping drama “American Son” — a free, powerful stage experience examining family, justice, and today’s youth.
‘Backstage In Vegas’ visits Broadway In The Hood’s new home
Posted

This month for Backstage In Vegas, Torrey Russell and Mervin Alexander from Broadway In The HOOD joined Jessica to discuss American Son, the riveting Broadway play adapted into a Netflix television special. The explosive, real-time drama unfolds inside a police station waiting room, where an estranged couple confront a crisis involving their son, law enforcement, and an abandoned car. More than a production, “American Son” is described as a movement — sparking dialogue and awareness through powerful storytelling. 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo