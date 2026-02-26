'Backstage in Vegas' Talks "American Son" | 2/26/26

This month for Backstage In Vegas, Torrey Russell and Mervin Alexander from Broadway In The HOOD joined Jessica to discuss American Son, the riveting Broadway play adapted into a Netflix television special. The explosive, real-time drama unfolds inside a police station waiting room, where an estranged couple confront a crisis involving their son, law enforcement, and an abandoned car. More than a production, “American Son” is described as a movement — sparking dialogue and awareness through powerful storytelling.