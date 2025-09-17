Backstage in Vegas (Super Summer Theatre) | 9/17/25

Super Summer Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a big way, and Everybody Sings Productions is taking the stage for the very first time. The company’s debut marks an exciting milestone, as this season also brings back the first full four-show lineup since COVID. Audiences can expect a vibrant mix of artistry and storytelling that reflects the company’s mission to inspire, empower, and celebrate diversity.

Led by Nakaze Harris and Misty West, Everybody Sings Productions is passionate about creating a compassionate and conscious theatrical community. From set and design to wigs and costumes, every detail is carefully crafted to captivate audiences and honor heritage. Their work highlights the talent and creativity thriving in Las Vegas, while pushing forward a vision for inclusive and engaging theater.

