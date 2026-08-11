Backstage in Vegas | Majestic Repertory | 8/11/26

What if your favorite late-90s teen movie came to life—and you got to decide how it ends? We’re headed Backstage at Prom Night ’99 which is an immersive comedy that throws audiences straight into the world of slow dances, mix CDs, school gossip, awkward crushes, and over-the-top prom drama.

Inspired by the era of Varsity Blues, Never Been Kissed, Can’t Hardly Wait, and She’s All That, the experience goes beyond simply watching a show. Audiences become part of the story, passing notes, spreading rumors, and making choices. Jessica met with Joey Derby, who plays Joey Vale, and Maile Onsaga, who plays Melora Lee Vale, to talk about <i>Prom Night ’99</i> and what audiences can expect from this nostalgic, interactive trip back to 1999.