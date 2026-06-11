Backstage in Vegas | 6/11/26

In this edition of Backstage In Vegas, Jessica takes viewers behind the curtain of Newsies at Super Summer Theatre, where the production recently opened to sold-out audiences and continues its run through June 13. Costume Designer Hayden Malis provided an inside look at the hundreds of costumes designed, created, and maintained to bring the world of Newsies to life. From racks of period clothing to quick costume changes backstage, viewers got a firsthand look at the incredible attention to detail that goes into every performance.

The tour also featured Juliana Kelly, who demonstrated the extensive preparation that goes into keeping performers safe during the show's action-packed scenes. Audiences learned about fight calls, acrobatic rehearsals, and fall training, all designed to ensure every performance runs smoothly.

The segment also highlighted the hardworking backstage "Crewsies," cast members, and production team whose efforts make the musical possible. From choreography rehearsals to technical coordination, Newsies showcases the remarkable collaboration required to create a professional theatrical experience under the stars in Las Vegas.

