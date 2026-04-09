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Backstage in Vegas | 4/9/26

A behind-the-scenes look at Broadway Stage Collective’s powerful production.
Backstage in Vegas Goes Inside Dear Evan Hansen
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Backstage in Vegas is taking audiences behind the curtain of Dear Evan Hansen with a look at Broadway Stage Collective’s latest performance. The hit musical, known for its emotional storytelling and unforgettable score, comes to life through a passionate local cast.

This behind-the-scenes experience highlights the dedication, rehearsal process, and personal connections the performers bring to the stage. From vocal prep to character development, viewers get a deeper appreciation for what it takes to deliver such a moving production.

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