Backstage in Vegas | 12/17/25

The next installment of Backstage in Vegas shines a spotlight on Southern Nevada’s vibrant local theater scene with the return of A Christmas Carol: The Musical, back bigger and brighter for the holiday season. Featuring music by Grammy- and Tony-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, this Broadway-style adaptation of Dickens’s beloved classic dazzles with all-new costumes, reimagined choreography, and expanded special effects.

Audiences will experience a talented cast of more than 60 children and adults, including Joey DeBenedetto as Scrooge and Ariel Johnson as Bob Cratchit, along with multiple Tiny Tims and energetic ensemble dancers who bring the story to life. Filled with music, dance, and holiday magic, this festive production celebrates the power of local theater and delivers a must-see experience for the whole family.