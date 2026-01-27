Backstage In Vegas | 1/27/26

Backstage in Vegas is headed to the Las Vegas Little Theatre, one of the region’s favorite community theatre companies, as they present Into the Woods. This enchanting show blends familiar fairy tale characters into one intertwined story about wishes, consequences, and the true meaning of “happily ever after.”

Whether you’re revisiting a classic or seeing it for the first time, Into the Woods at LVLT promises an engaging theatrical experience that reminds us all — in the woods of life, we truly are never alone.