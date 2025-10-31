Back Stage In Vegas | 10/31/25

This Halloween, Majestic Repertory Theatre invites audiences into a fully immersive experience with two unique shows in repertory. The Craft’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody puts a rock-and-roll twist on the iconic 1990s teen witch movie, blending humor, music, and nostalgia. Meanwhile, Empanada Loca delivers a chilling, modern take on the Sweeney Todd legend, combining suspense, dark humor, and theatrical spectacle.

Both productions take over the entire theater, allowing guests to become part of the action as they move through the space. These shows offer a perfect mix of thrills, laughs, and unforgettable performances for fans of immersive and interactive theater. Don’t miss this seasonal celebration of creativity, horror, and rock-and-roll flair at Majestic Repertory Theatre.

