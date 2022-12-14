Back in the Groove | 12/14/22

Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check out of their comfort zones and check into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their ages.

As the saying goes, “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!” At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it!

The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove. You can stream Back in the Groove now on Hulu!