Baby’s Bounty | 11/17/25

One in two families struggles to provide enough diapers to keep their babies clean, dry, and healthy — and that’s where Baby’s Bounty steps in. Since launching its diaper bank program in 2020, the nonprofit has served more than 40,000 families and distributed over 5 million diapers and 10 million wipes throughout Nevada.

Board Member Latoya Rogers joins us to share how this 17-year-old organization is helping parents meet one of life’s most basic needs and how the community can support the effort. To learn more about November Diaper Bank events or to donate, visit BabysBounty.org .