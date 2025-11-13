BØRNS | 11/13/25

Indie-pop sensation BØRNS, fronted by singer-songwriter Garrett Clark Borns, is set to make his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, November 16, 2025. The performance is part of his nationwide tour, A Decade of Dopamine, celebrating the 10th anniversary of his breakthrough album Dopamine, which introduced fans to his signature dreamy melodies and instantly recognizable style.

Known for tracks that blend infectious pop with ethereal soundscapes, BØRNS continues evolving creatively, exploring new sonic territory through his recent independently released EPs, Suddenly and Honeybee. Fans can expect a nostalgic celebration of the Dopamine era — along with hints of new music and what’s next for the artist.