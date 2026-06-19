AVP Beach Volleyball | 6/19/26

Beach volleyball fans will have a chance to catch world-class action as the AVP League returns to the Las Vegas Strip for the first time in nearly two decades. The pro beach volleyball event takes over Resorts World on June 19 and 20, bringing elite athletes and high-energy competition back to the city. The event marks a major moment for the sport in Las Vegas and gives fans a rare opportunity to watch top players compete up close.

AVP pro Hagen Smith joined the show to preview the event and share what fans can expect when he and teammate Logan Webber hit the sand representing the L.A. Launch. In addition to discussing the upcoming competition, Smith also gave Elliott and Jessica some volleyball tips during a fun in-studio demonstration. As a member of Team USA Beach Volleyball and the son of legendary player Sinjin Smith, Hagen is continuing a family legacy while carving out his own path in the sport.