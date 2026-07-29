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Avocados-Love One Today | 7/29/26

Nutrition experts say healthy fats and fiber are two nutrients many Americans need more of. Learn how avocados can help support overall health and make balanced meals more delicious. #PaidForContent
The Benefits of Avocados
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Everyone is talking about getting more protein, but registered dietitian Marina Chaparro says many people are actually falling short on two other important nutrients: healthy fats and fiber. In this segment, she explains how adding avocados to everyday meals can help support metabolic health, heart health, and overall wellness while making it easier to build balanced plates. Chaparro also shares simple ways to incorporate avocados into breakfast, snacks, and other meals, including creative recipe ideas the whole family can enjoy.

This segment is paid for by Avocados-Love One Today

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