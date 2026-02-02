AVIVA Dental Implant Center | 2/2/26

Dr. Anna Shagharyan, dentist and owner of AVIVA Dental Implant Center, is dedicated to helping patients rediscover confident, healthy smiles. She specializes in full arch dental implants, a modern solution designed to replace an entire set of teeth with a secure, natural-looking result. Dental implants offer improved stability, comfort, and function compared to traditional dentures, allowing patients to eat, speak, and smile with ease.

What sets AVIVA apart is a focus on advanced technology, personalized treatment plans, and compassionate care from start to finish. From the initial consultation to the final reveal, the patient experience is designed to feel supportive, informed, and comfortable every step of the way.

This segment is paid for by AVIVA Dental Implant Center