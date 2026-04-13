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Autism Acceptance & Awareness Month | 4/13/26

Celebrate Autism Acceptance Month with a fun run, family activities, and community support at Race for Hope 5K.
Race for Hope 5K Brings Community Together for Autism Awareness
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April is Autism Acceptance and Awareness Month, and the community is coming together in a powerful way at the annual Race for Hope 5K. Hosted at Lee's Family Forum on April 18, the event welcomes more than 1,000 participants for a day focused on inclusion, support, and celebration. Along with the fun run, attendees can explore a resource fair featuring dozens of vendors, enjoy family-friendly activities, and connect with local organizations like the Henderson Police Department. Unique experiences—including recovery stations with cold plunges and saunas—add an extra layer of wellness to the event. It’s a day designed to raise awareness, build understanding, and show support for individuals and families impacted by autism.

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