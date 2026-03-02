Author & Life Coach Helps Women Travel | 3/2/26

Barbara Elaine Singer, author, life coach, and full-time travelee, empowers women over 50 to explore the world without breaking the bank. She explains how living abroad can cost less than life in the U.S. and why waiting until 65 to make a move is often a mistake.

For women, leaving behind fears of loneliness, staying connected with family, and finding community is key. Barbara shares actionable steps for taking an adult gap year, managing resources like home equity and life insurance, and living a bold, adventurous life that many only dream about.