Author: Craig Parks | 8/20/26

Author Craig Parks joined us to discuss Utopia’s Unfinished Pyramid: The End Days Disclosure, a personal memoir shaped by dreams, loss, survival and a life-changing near-death experience. Parks shared how being given another chance at life led him to reflect on faith, spirituality and the search for deeper meaning.

His book explores prophetic dreams, spiritual awakening, spiritual guidance, ancient memory and the possibility of a greater divine purpose—inviting readers to consider how hardship and unexplained experiences can change the way we understand our own lives.

This segment is paid for by Book Writing House