Audien Hearing | 11/25/25

Untreated hearing loss affects more than conversations—it’s linked to social isolation, depression, and cognitive decline. Audien Hearing is breaking barriers with affordable, user-friendly hearing aids, helping millions stay connected this holiday season.
Untreated hearing loss impacts 1.5 billion people worldwide, contributing to isolation, depression, and cognitive decline. Research shows using hearing aids before age 70 can reduce dementia risk by 61% (JAMA Neurology, 2025).

Audien Hearing makes hearing care accessible with affordable, direct-to-consumer solutions starting at $98, including the new Atom X touchscreen-controlled hearing aid under $400.

This holiday season, Audien isn’t just offering hearing aids—they’re providing a lifeline for connection, independence, and health.

This segment is paid for by Audien Hearing

