Morning Blend

ASUS | 11/12/25

Get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping with top tech picks for gamers, professionals, and anyone looking to upgrade this season. Tech Expert Marc Saltzman highlights the hottest gadgets and laptops. #PaidForContent
Tech it Out: Holiday Gifts with Marc Saltzman
With holiday deals arriving early, now is the perfect time to explore the latest in tech. Marc Saltzman showcases must-have gifts, including the highly anticipated ROG Xbox Ally handheld gaming device and powerful ROG gaming laptops that come with PC Game Pass.

For professionals and everyday users, ASUS’s AI-powered Zenbook S 16 and Vivobook 14 Flip offer portability, robust security, and enhanced efficiency. Saltzman also emphasizes the importance of upgrading to Windows 11 for data protection and access to cutting-edge AI features. Whether shopping for gamers, tech enthusiasts, or anyone in between, these selections bring innovation and style to the holidays.

