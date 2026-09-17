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Assisting Lives in Las Vegas Thrift Shop | 9/17/26

Assisting Lives in Las Vegas’ Spooktacular Bootique is back with costumes, Halloween décor and seasonal finds at budget-friendly prices, with new merchandise restocked daily.
Halloween Bootique Opens At Assisting Lives In Las Vegas
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Halloween has arrived early at Assisting Lives in Las Vegas Thrift Shop, where the Spooktacular Bootique is back with a fresh selection of spooky-season bargains. Shoppers can find gently used and brand-new costumes for adults and kids, along with Halloween décor and seasonal finds — all at prices designed to be easy on the wallet.

Mary Rautenstrauch and Melinda Hunter of Assisting Lives in Las Vegas joined us to preview the seasonal pop-up, located in the nonprofit’s lobby at 6446 W. Charleston Blvd., between Torrey Pines Drive and Rainbow Boulevard. The Spooktacular Bootique is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with new merchandise restocked daily while supplies last.

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