Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax | 3/25/26

With gold often promoted as a safe haven during uncertain times, many investors are asking whether it truly belongs in their portfolio. Stewart Willis, President and High Net Worth Advisor at Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax, joined us to separate fact from fiction when it comes to gold investing. He explained some of the common misconceptions, including the idea that gold is always a guaranteed safe bet regardless of market conditions.

Willis also highlighted the hidden costs that can come with investing in gold, from storage to fees, and how it compares to other long-term retirement strategies. While gold can play a role in diversification, it’s not always the right fit for every investor.

This segment is paid for by Asset Preservation Wealth & Tax