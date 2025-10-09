Asian Lantern Festival | 10/9/25

The Asian Lantern Festival, formerly known as the Asian Night Market, returns on Saturday, October 11, at the College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston Campus.

The festival brings the community together to celebrate Asian culture with dazzling lanterns, performances, delicious food, and local vendors.

Duy Nguyen, Vice President and COO of the Asian Community Development Council, and Charles Kim, owner of Hencredible, join to share details about this vibrant event that benefits the Asian Community Development Council.

Attendees can enjoy a festive evening of cultural experiences while supporting a local nonprofit dedicated to community programs and services. From live entertainment to unique foods and handcrafted items, the Asian Lantern Festival promises a night of fun, connection, and giving back to the Las Vegas community.

