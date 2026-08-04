Ashley Parker Angel | 8/4/26

After spending more than two decades in the spotlight as a member of O-Town and a performer on Broadway and television, Ashley Parker Angel has turned his focus to health and wellness.

Ashley joined us to talk about co-founding High Level Science, a supplement company created alongside cardiologist Dr. David Rizik, and the launch of the new High Level Woman product line.

He also previewed the free High Level Happy Hour taking place Saturday, August 8, from 1–3 p.m. at the GNC on East Tropicana Avenue, where guests can enjoy karaoke, coffee, prizes, and meet Ashley in person.