Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
Morning Blend

Actions

Ascendiun | 3/4/26

Ascendiun CEO Paul Markovich discusses rising health care costs and the new Worthy movement aimed at meaningful reform and rebuilding trust. #PaidForContent
People Over Profits: Resetting the Future of Health Care
Posted

From rising pharmacy prices to prior authorization headaches, navigating the health care system can feel overwhelming. Paul Markovich, President and CEO of Ascendiun, joined us to explain why even insured families are paying more out of pocket than ever. He breaks down what’s driving prescription drug price increases and why the system often feels stacked against patients. Markovich also introduces the national Worthy movement, a new approach focused on transparency, accountability, and putting people before profits. The conversation highlights realistic reforms that could lower costs, rebuild trust, and give Americans a stronger voice in shaping the future of health care.

This segment is paid for by Ascendiun

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo