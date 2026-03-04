Ascendiun | 3/4/26

From rising pharmacy prices to prior authorization headaches, navigating the health care system can feel overwhelming. Paul Markovich, President and CEO of Ascendiun, joined us to explain why even insured families are paying more out of pocket than ever. He breaks down what’s driving prescription drug price increases and why the system often feels stacked against patients. Markovich also introduces the national Worthy movement, a new approach focused on transparency, accountability, and putting people before profits. The conversation highlights realistic reforms that could lower costs, rebuild trust, and give Americans a stronger voice in shaping the future of health care.

This segment is paid for by Ascendiun