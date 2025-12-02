Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

ArtHealingHearts.org | 12/2/25

Art Healing Hearts founder Lu Monteleone shows how creative expression, community, and giving can transform lives and support emotional wellness. #PaidForContent
Healing Hearts Through Art and Community
Lu Monteleone, founder and director of Art Healing Hearts, is sharing how her program uses art to support emotional healing and build community connections. From workshops in Los Angeles with Van Gerard to exhibitions at ACCA in Beverly Hills, Art Healing Hearts demonstrates the powerful impact of accessible, arts-based wellness.

Participants explore creative expression to cope, connect, and grow, while supporters learn how their contributions can expand the program and even provide potential tax benefits. Lu’s work emphasizes that everyone can participate in healing through art — whether creating, donating, or volunteering.

This segment is paid for by ArtHealingHearts.org

