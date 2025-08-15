Art Hearts Fashion | 8/15/25

Las Vegas is making waves as Swim Week Las Vegas Powered by Art Hearts Fashion returns for its second year. Hosted at the electrifying AREA15 with VIP parties at LIV Las Vegas, this three-day fashion spectacle blends the best in swimwear, resort wear, and international style. Art Hearts Fashion President and Mister Triple X designer Erik Rosete will showcase bold new looks alongside top designers from around the world, offering audiences a front-row seat to fashion’s most daring trends. From debut collections to high-glam nightlife, the event transforms the desert into a runway of creativity and celebration. With models strutting the latest designs and exclusive behind-the-scenes access, Swim Week Las Vegas proves that fashion’s hottest season has officially arrived.