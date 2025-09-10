Aroma Retail | 9/10/25

Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 13th, when Aroma Retail welcomes the community to AromaFest 2025. From Noon to 4 PM, guests can enjoy an afternoon packed with local flair, featuring a small business showcase with 15 vendors, exclusive deals, and plenty of fun. It’s a celebration designed to highlight the best of Las Vegas small business while giving back to loyal customers.

Shoppers will receive 25% off all Aroma Retail products during the event, plus the chance to snag exciting free giveaways. To top it all off, guests can sip complimentary mimosas while they shop and connect with local makers. AromaFest 2025 is a perfect mix of community spirit, shopping, and celebration — all in one refreshing afternoon.

This segment was paid for by Aroma Retail