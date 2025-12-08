Arcutis Biotherapeutics | 12/8/25

As the holidays approach, Tori Spelling is opening up about her family’s long-running struggles with eczema and the impact it has had on their daily lives. Partnering with Arcutis Biotherapeutics, she’s sharing her experience both as someone who lives with eczema and as a parent caring for a child who also faces the condition.

Tori hopes her story inspires others dealing with dry, itchy, or inflamed skin to start meaningful conversations with their healthcare providers about options that fit their needs. Joining her is board-certified dermatologist Dr. Friedman, who highlights the signs of eczema, common triggers, and the importance of finding treatment approaches that can be used long-term. Together, they’re using their platform to empower families to understand the condition and take charge of their skin health this season.

This segment is paid for by Arcutis Biotherapeutics