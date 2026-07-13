Archwell Health | 7/13/26

We visited Dr. Linda Johnson, Senior Market Medical Director for ArchWell Health, to learn about the organization's fourth annual Pink Letter Project. The initiative encourages women ages 60 and older to schedule their routine mammograms well before the traditional rush that occurs during Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October. By promoting earlier screenings, ArchWell Health hopes to help reduce appointment backlogs and make it easier for women to access this important preventive care. Through its network of more than 90 primary care centers across 13 states, the organization is encouraging members, as well as their friends, families, and caregivers, to prioritize regular breast health screenings and early detection.

This segment is paid for by Archwell Health