Archwell Health | 1/28/26

Falls are one of the leading causes of injury among older adults, but many are preventable. Erika Hampton, Regional Growth Director at ArchWell Health, explains that factors like poor lighting, loose rugs, balance issues, medications, and cluttered walkways all increase fall risk. She shares simple ways seniors can stay safer, including wearing supportive shoes, keeping floors clear, adding grab bars in bathrooms, and staying active to improve strength and balance.

Regular vision checks and medication reviews can also make a big difference. For more tips and resources, viewers can visit ArchWell Health’s Las Vegas location online.

This segment is paid for by Archwell Health