Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield | 12/17/25

As healthcare costs continue to rise across Nevada, more families are being forced to make difficult decisions about their care. Beth Keyser, West Region President for Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, joins us to address the growing healthcare affordability crisis and why many residents are delaying or skipping care due to cost concerns.

Beth breaks down the key factors driving higher healthcare costs, including consolidation within the insurance and provider markets, and explains how those changes impact consumers. She also shares what Anthem is doing to help lower costs, improve access to care, and which state and federal policy solutions could help make healthcare more affordable for Nevadans.

This segment is paid for by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield