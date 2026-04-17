Angry Crab Shack | 4/17/26

Michael Chavez from Angry Crab Shack joins the show to bring the heat for National Crawfish Day with a hands-on crawfish boil demonstration. From bold spices to perfectly cooked seafood, viewers get a step-by-step look at how to create a flavorful feast right at home, whether you're hosting friends or just treating yourself.

But it’s not just about cooking—Chavez also breaks down the proper way to peel and eat crawfish, taking the mystery out of the experience for first-timers. It’s a fun, messy, and delicious celebration that’s perfect for seafood lovers and anyone ready to dive into a new culinary tradition.

