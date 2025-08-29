Ándale 5K Walk/Run | 8/29/25

The Ándale 5K Walk/Run, created by the Nevada Latino Bar Association and supported through the Ándale Foundation, shines a spotlight on the need for more Latino representation in the legal field. While Latinos make up 18% of the U.S. population, they account for only 5% of practicing attorneys. This event takes action to close that gap by providing critical resources to aspiring law students.

Funds raised go directly toward scholarships that cover the cost of LSAT preparation courses — a vital but often expensive step in gaining law school admission. With hundreds of scholarships already awarded, the Ándale 5K continues to make a powerful difference in building the next generation of Latino lawyers. Lace up your sneakers on September 27 and join the movement to create lasting change.

