Andale 5K | 9/4/26

The Andale Foundation joined us to talk about its upcoming Andale 5K Run/Walk, a community fundraiser supporting efforts to help more Latinos pursue careers in law. The organization was created as the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Nevada Latino Bar Association, with a focus on addressing the underrepresentation of Latinos in the legal profession.

Elva Castaneda, Andale Foundation Co-Chair, and title sponsor Scott Morris shared how the community could get involved in the 5K, which was held September 26 at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex.

