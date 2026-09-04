Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Andale 5K | 9/4/26

The Andale Foundation joined us to highlight its upcoming 5K fundraiser supporting efforts to increase Latino representation in Nevada’s legal profession.
Andale 5K Supports Latino Representation in the Legal Profession
Posted

The Andale Foundation joined us to talk about its upcoming Andale 5K Run/Walk, a community fundraiser supporting efforts to help more Latinos pursue careers in law. The organization was created as the nonprofit fundraising arm of the Nevada Latino Bar Association, with a focus on addressing the underrepresentation of Latinos in the legal profession.

Elva Castaneda, Andale Foundation Co-Chair, and title sponsor Scott Morris shared how the community could get involved in the 5K, which was held September 26 at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex.

Report a typo