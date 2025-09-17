Ancient Aliens | 9/17/25

The HISTORY Channel’s hit series Ancient Aliens takes viewers deep into one of humanity’s most fascinating debates: have extraterrestrials visited Earth for thousands of years? From the age of the dinosaurs to ancient Egypt, from mysterious cave drawings to modern-day mass sightings in the United States, each episode explores historic depth, speculation, and first-hand accounts surrounding the Ancient Astronaut Theory.

Elliott speaks with Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, the leading expert and Co-Executive Producer of Ancient Aliens. Dubbed “a hybrid of Carl Sagan and Indiana Jones,” Giorgio has spent decades traveling the globe, investigating ancient sites, and sharing grounded theories on humanity’s mysterious past. In this conversation, Elliott dives into Nevada’s unique alien history and explores why the possibility of extraterrestrial contact continues to captivate the world.