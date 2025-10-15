Amgen | 10/15/25

World Osteoporosis Day is all about building strength—from the inside out. As awareness grows around menopause, experts are reminding women that bone health deserves a seat at the table, too. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Shannon Carpenter explains what to do after a diagnosis and how to strengthen bones to prevent fractures.

Patient Advocate Laura Rinck adds that it’s time to treat osteoporosis awareness the same way we’ve embraced breast cancer advocacy—with open conversations and support. Learn more about taking charge of your bone health at BuildingYourBones.com.

