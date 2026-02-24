American Medical Response | 2/24/26

In an emergency, every second counts—and knowing Hands-Only CPR can help save a life. Sierra Tailele-Mejia and Alex Garcia demonstrate the simple, effective technique live, showing viewers and our hosts exactly what to do if someone suddenly collapses. Using a CPR training dummy, they walk through the proper hand placement, rhythm, and compression technique that can keep blood flowing until professional help arrives.
