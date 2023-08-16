American Idol | 8/16/23

During this season’s first round of ‘American Idol,’ hopefuls can sign up to audition face-to-face in front of producers and receive real-time feedback for a chance at making Idol history and being crowned the next ‘American Idol.' Idol Across America visited Nevada on Monday, August 14. The Morning Blend got to speak with Melissa Effair, a Senior Producer for American Idol, all about the process.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 12:43:54-04
