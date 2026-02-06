American Heart Association | 2/6/26

February marks American Heart Month, a nationwide effort to spotlight cardiovascular health and raise awareness about heart disease. Sarah Gleich, Executive Director of the American Heart Association in Nevada, joined us alongside volunteer Diane Friedman to discuss why this issue matters now more than ever.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States—and the leading cause of death among women—making education and prevention critical. They emphasized the importance of knowing your numbers, making small lifestyle changes, and recognizing warning signs early.

American Heart Month serves as a reminder that heart health is a daily commitment, and even simple steps can make a meaningful difference.