American Heart Association | 11/9/22

The Las Vegas Heart Walk will be returning to Tivoli Village on Saturday, November 12 ,2022, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The Heart Walk celebrates our community, shares and inspires others to make a commitment to heart health and physical activity while helping to raise critically needed funds to fight heart disease and stroke.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 13:35:18-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.