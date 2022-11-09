Watch Now
American Heart Association | 11/9/22

Las Vegas Heart Walk put on by the American Heart Association in Nevada is back for the first-time person since 2019.
The Las Vegas Heart Walk will be returning to Tivoli Village on Saturday, November 12 ,2022, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The Heart Walk celebrates our community, shares and inspires others to make a commitment to heart health and physical activity while helping to raise critically needed funds to fight heart disease and stroke.

