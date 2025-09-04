American Gaming Association | 9/4/25

As the NFL season gets underway, American adults are expected to legally wager billions on games, according to the American Gaming Association. September also marks Responsible Gaming Education Month, a nationwide effort promoting consumer awareness, gaming literacy, and responsible practices.

Bill Miller, AGA President and CEO, joins us to discuss the latest trends in sports betting, the association’s Have A Game Plan campaign, and tips for Americans to wager safely. From understanding how people are engaging with games to knowing the tools and resources available, this segment provides essential insights for enjoying NFL betting responsibly.

This segment is paid for by American Gaming Association